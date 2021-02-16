Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Davidson County.

Savannah Childress was last seen in the Canaan Church Road Area of Denton on February 11th.

She was wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green Asics shoes.

She has medium length brown hair and green eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds.

Officials said they are looking for an unknown male using the alias Will Hedgelin.

Childress could be suffering from cognitive impairment. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

