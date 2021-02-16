Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

