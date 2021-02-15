WRNS program director makes top country radio programmer list
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WRNS (95.1) program director has been named to the list of the Top 35 Country Radio Programmers in the nation.
Crystal Legends was one of only six women to make the Top 35 Country Radio Programmers in the nation list.
Legends was nominated for the prestigious list, and Monday she was selected by Radio Ink Magazine during an online awards ceremony.
