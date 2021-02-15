WRNS program director makes top country radio programmer list

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WRNS (95.1) program director has been named to the list of the Top 35 Country Radio Programmers in the nation.

Crystal Legends was one of only six women to make the Top 35 Country Radio Programmers in the nation list.

“We are so excited about this well-deserved recognition for Crystal! We are fortunate to have one of the top Country Programmers in the Nation at the helm of WRNS!”

Legends was nominated for the prestigious list, and Monday she was selected by Radio Ink Magazine during an online awards ceremony.

“Crystal has strategically pushed WRNS to be one of the top performing country stations in the USA. It is great to see her relentless dedication payoff as she has been named one of the top PD’s in the country. Congratulations!”

