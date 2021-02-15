Advertisement

Trial for man charged with murder of Mariah Woods postponed

Earl Kimrey's murder trial has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earl Kimrey's murder trial has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The trial for the man charged with murder in the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says the trial for Earl Kimrey was scheduled for February 22, but had to be postponed. Lee says Onslow County has not had jury trials since March of 2020. They are set to start back up on March 1.

Lee says a new date for Kimrey’s trial has not been scheduled.

Kimrey is accused in the death of Mariah Woods, who disappeared from her Onslow County home in 2017 and was later found dead in a creek in Pender County. The autopsy revealed Woods died from chloroform toxicity.

Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s mother at the time.

