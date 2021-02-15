Registered sex offender back in jail on child sex counts
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender is back in jail after deputies say he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.
Gregory Shirazi, Sr., of New Bern, is charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 13, and indecent liberties with a minor.
Craven County deputies say on Thursday they received information from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office about the case.
Shirazi was arrested after a joint investigation between the two agencies.
The man is a registered sex offender from New Hampshire after three sexual assault convictions with a victim under 13, deputies said. Shirazi was jailed under a $2 million secured bond.
