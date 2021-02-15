Advertisement

Martin General Hospital easing COVID-19 visitation restrictions

Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The continued decline in COVID-19 cases is allowing for another hospital to ease up on its visitor restrictions.

Martin General Hospital in Williamston says that patients may have one healthy adult visitor per day.

Hospital officials say the move comes after Martin County was downgraded from a red county, which indicates critical community spread, to an orange county, which means substantial community spread.

The new rules are for inpatient units only and not the emergency department.

Other information from the hospital:

-One healthy adult (18+) visitor per day, per patient on inpatient units.

-Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, the visitor may not reenter that day.

-Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Emergency Department visitation is at the discretion of the ED staff.

-No visitors are allowed for COVID+ patients or patients awaiting COVID test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well. You can call the nurse’s desk to inquire about virtual visits.

-Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.

-All visitors will be asked COVID screening questions.

-Masks are mandatory at all times inside the hospital.

-Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.

