Havelock man busted on child porn charges after raid on home

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man was arrested on multiple counts of child porn after a raid on his home today.

Naheed Ali is charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which are felonies.

The 39-year-old man was arrested after Craven County deputies, Havelock police, and the SBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce searched his home on Crystal Lake Drive.

Deputies say more charges are expected while Ali is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

