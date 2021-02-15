Advertisement

First Edgecombe County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

(WTOK)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate in the east has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate tested positive last week.

They say they began testing the other inmates and staff and quarantining those who need to be.

Deputies didn’t say how many ended up testing positive.

This is the first positive case the jail has received since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense
Suzanne Elizabeth Weaver, 37, was last seen in New Bern on Friday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing New Bern woman
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
N.C. Republican Senators Tillis, Burr split on Trump article of impeachment vote
N.C. Republican Senators Tillis, Burr split on Trump article of impeachment vote

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds Monday, but no rain
12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense
N.C. Republican Senators Tillis, Burr split on Trump article of impeachment vote
N.C. Republican Senators Tillis, Burr split on Trump article of impeachment vote
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Hospitalizations dip below 2,000