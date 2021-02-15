First Edgecombe County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

EDGECOMBE, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate in the east has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate tested positive last week.

They say they began testing the other inmates and staff and quarantining those who need to be.

Deputies didn’t say how many ended up testing positive.

This is the first positive case the jail has received since the start of the pandemic.

