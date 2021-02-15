DEPUTIES: 26-year-old shot and killed in Halifax County home invasion

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 26-year-old is dead after what deputies believe was a robbery attempted burglary in Halifax County.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 93-year-old woman who had been assaulted on Everett’s School Road on Saturday night. Deputies say the woman told them her grandson had been shot during the burglary.

Deputies say they found Tyquan Moody from Roanoke Rapids dead in another room of the home. The 93-year-old was taken to Vidant North because of head trauma where she is in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Anyone with any information to please contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

