Advertisement

Average new car prices top $40,000 in January

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The average new car in the United States will cost you more this year than last year.

New vehicle prices were nearly 5.5% higher last month than in January 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year.

Analysts report that the average price for a light vehicle was more than $40,000 dollars last month.

Still, KBB says prices have fallen nearly a percent from December, dropping around $295.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense
Suzanne Elizabeth Weaver, 37, was last seen in New Bern on Friday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing New Bern woman
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Lenoir & Onslow counties see more deaths

Latest News

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
Naheed Ali
Havelock man busted on child porn charges after raid on home
Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital easing COVID-19 visitation restrictions
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US