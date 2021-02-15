26-year-old man found dead in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are trying to determine how a 26-year-old Goldsboro man died early Friday morning.

The body of Jordan Whitfield was discovered around 7:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Stevens Memorial Place, not far from his home on Lockhaven Drive.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed no external trauma and that there is no indication of foul play.

Whitefield’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to learn why the man died.

