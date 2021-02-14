Parker’s overtime goal lifts ECU soccer to 1-0 win over Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Carsen Parker backed in Morgan Dewey’s corner kick in the 95th minute to lift the ECU women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Houston Saturday night at Johnson Stadium.

Maeve English, ECU freshman keeper and former D.H. Conley standout, made five saves in the shutout win.

“Could not be more proud of our group with the performance tonight,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “Coming off our game last week, we said that it would not define who we are, but how we responded to that loss which show what we are made of. Their response was fantastic and the effort was great to see.”

The Pirates improve to 1-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in AAC play, while the Cougars drop to 2-1-0 overall and 0-1-0 in league competition.

Next up, ECU will have the week off before visiting VCU on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

