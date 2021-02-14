Advertisement

Hurricanes acquire two forwards from Senators for Dzingel

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches his team play the Dallas Stars with left...
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches his team play the Dallas Stars with left wing Erik Haula (56) center Ryan Dzingel (18) and right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTTAWA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.

Dzingel, drafted by the Senators in the seventh round in 2011, had two goals and two assists in 11 games with the Hurricanes this season. He has 171 points (76 goals, 95 assists) in 343 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Carolina.

Galchenyuk, 27, scored one goal in eight games for the Senators, while Paquette, also 27, had one goal in nine games.

Galchenyuk has 321 points (136, 185) over 557 career games with five teams. Paquette has 86 points (48-38) in 386 career games with the Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Cedric is a strong, physical forward who won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay last season,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a release. “We’re excited to add both of these players to our forward group.”

Dzingel will have to quarantine for 14 days before he can play for Ottawa due to COVID-19 protocols.

