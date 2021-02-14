ECU women drop close one at Temple, 58-57

PHILADELPHIA (WITN) - Mia Davis scored the most important two of her game-high 20 points with 15 seconds left as Temple outlasted ECU, 58-57, Saturday inside McGonigle Hall.

The Lady Pirates drop to 6-11 overall and 4-8 in conference, while the Owls improve to 8-8 overall and 8-5 in American Athletic play.

Lashonda Monk, Maddie Moore and Sierra DaCosta all scored 10 points for ECU.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/13/womens-basketball-pirates-lose-heartbreaker-at-temple.aspx

ECU lost both games against Temple this season. The Lady Pirates fell 66-57 inside Minges Coliseum back on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Next up, ECU heads to Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 17 for a 4 p.m. tip-off against the Cougars on ESPN+.

