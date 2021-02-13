Some Topsail beaches implement paid parking while others consider it

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Your next beach trip could be a bit costlier.

Two Eastern Carolina coastal towns have been looking at implementing paid parking along their shores.

North Topsail Beach voted to move forward with the plan beginning March 1. Surf City is discussing the plan, has already cemented much of the foundation, but hasn’t voted to finalize the program, yet.

“We needed more income,” said Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin. “Instead of putting more taxes here on the island, we looked at paid parking.”

They’re proposing a fee on their biggest attraction after they’ve spent years saying no. People living on the island permanently would get a free pass for parking.

“We’ve got so many more people coming in, flooding the beach and parking all over the place,” said Medlin.

The town had a parking problem last year, Medlin said, unregulated parking turned into a safety hazard.

The program would fund a needed $8 million for their beach renourishment project coming this fall. The plan would turn dozens of currently free lots into paid ones.

“I don’t want the taxes to go up on my house,” said Robert Dunn, who lives in Surf City permanently and is for paid parking. “I don’t want it to turn into a place where we can’t live. For the last six years we’ve been living comfortably here and if it takes paid parking, then we’ll do it.”

North Topsail Beach’s decision sped up Surf City’s plan to propose the project. Tate Tucker sees the town’s proposal as a knee-jerk reaction.

“This changes the entire nature of our town,” said Tucker. “I always thought the beach would be something anybody could access for free.”

Just down the road, the town of Topsail Beach has no plans on researching the possibility of implementing paid parking, according to Town Manager Michael Rose.

“We were in trouble with parking last year,” said Medlin. “If we don’t charge to park, then we’re just going go be in that much bigger trouble.”

Surf City has not yet voted to confirm the plan, but plans on choosing an app provider for paid parking at their next town council meeting.

Medlin said if the town does choose to go through with paid parking, they anticipate it going into place in April.

