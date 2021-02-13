Advertisement

Power outages reported in Greenville

More than 200 reported outages were reported on Saturday afternoon according to the Greenville Utilities Commission Outages map.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 200 Greenville Utilities Commission customers in Greenville are without power due to a problem with a transformer according to the GUC Outages map on Saturday.

The map shows outages in areas north and south of Davenport Farm Road near Winterville.

GUC public information officer Steve Hawley said a team is working on it and estimates the fix time to be at 3:36 p.m. on Saturday.

This story is developing.

