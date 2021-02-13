Advertisement

North Carolina is in stronger financial position than anticipated, economists say

(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina is in a stronger financial position than budget analysts anticipated last year at the start of the pandemic.

A group of economists at the Office of State Budget and Management and the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division now project the state to have $4.1 billion more in revenue this fiscal year than expected.

The report notes that a small share of the population will remain unemployed or underemployed as long as the coronavirus is prevalent. The extra revenue primarily came from higher income and sales tax collections and strong business tax collections.

The projections assume COVID-19 cases will decrease as more people get vaccinated and that Congress will pass another stimulus bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Bowles, Mitchell, Taft
Deputies find drugs, $20,000 in cash, & guns after Pitt Co. raid
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Nash County Sheriff invites you to let them treat your wanted ex-Valentine
Tavionna Smallwood
Missing Bertie County teenager found safe
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant reported in state

Latest News

Federal Extended Benefits unemployment program set to end this month
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Cold wet weather holds through the weekend
WILSON UPDATE
UPDATE: Wilson police charge two men in connection with deadly stabbing
FAME Allstars Greenville take on CHEERSPORT Nationals 2021 in Atlanta
FAME Allstars Greenville take on CHEERSPORT Nationals 2021 in Atlanta