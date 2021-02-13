New Bern volunteers create “Letters of Love” for seniors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Valentine’s Day is almost here and Friday a group of volunteers made some special deliveries to seniors in three counties.

This year the group that organizers Beary Merry Christmas in New Bern decided to put a call out to the community for handmade ‘Letters of Love.’

The group says they had a goal of 800 Valentine’s and they ended up receiving more than 2,000.

Local Girl Scouts, elementary schools, and other volunteers spent weeks making these special cards for seniors care facilities.

Bob Block, one of the volunteers, says, “We know it’s been a tough time for them and so we came up with Letters of Love and we hoped it was going to be successful and we’re just absolutely blown away by how the city and even surrounding communities have come together.”

Melanie Noble, Home Place Activities Director, SAYS, “So this means that the community is still thinking about us because we want to be a part of the community.”

Because of the overwhelming response, the homemade cards were able to be delivered to senior living facilities in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties.

