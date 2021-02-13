Advertisement

NCDMV has new employees, adding road test back for first time drivers

Improved services coming to NCDMV including first time drivers road test
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - 24 New Driver License Examiners are now apart of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles to help improve service at NCDMV offices, including first time driver’s licenses.

Those services include adding the driving road test back for first-time drivers.

According to the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV), they are once again offering road tests to new drivers, but the process is different than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says they largely stopped the road tests last March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and waived the driving test required for most people getting their first license.

Now DMV has developed a new road test course in large parking lots that do not require examiners and students to sit in a car together. The examiner gives instructions that involve turning, parking, and basic driving skills.

As part of the effort to improve customer service at driver license offices statewide, the NCDMV added 24 new driver license examiner graduates to 17 offices this week. Those employees graduated on Feb. 5 from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and started work on Monday.

The DMV says they are working to improve customer service with more examiners, dedicated contact-less road test teams, and the use of customer service representatives to help people with appointments and documents.

The examiners graduated after four weeks of classroom study at training schools in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They trained to take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL IDs, and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft.

They will also conduct contact-less road tests by appointment for qualified drivers. Agency leaders say the new team joins the more than 500 examiners dedicated to serving over 7 million licensed drivers in North Carolina.

