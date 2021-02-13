NC Association of Educators responds to new CDC guidelines for schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Association of Educators is responding after the Centers for Disease Control said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

“NCAE has said all along that educators want to get back into classrooms for in-person instruction when schools can reopen safely. This new guidance from the CDC on how our schools can do that is now crystal clear,” said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly. “Our General Assembly and local school boards should follow this science-based guidance. Among the recommendations, the CDC says physical distancing of at least six feet should be maximized ‘to the greatest extent possible.’

Walker Kelly goes on to say, “We have said that North Carolina’s Plan A full enrollment guidelines do not set a six-feet social distancing goal, and the CDC says they should. All plans to reopen our schools during a pandemic should include a goal of six feet of social distancing. We need six feet, and anything less gives us concern for the safety of our students and educators.”

“This guidance is also a clear statement that Governor Cooper should veto Senate Bill 37. This risky bill would allow North Carolina middle and high schools to fully reopen without six feet of social distancing to protect students from COVID-19. This bill flies in the face of this new CDC guidance. For all the politicians who have claimed to stand up for science, here is your chance. The science says schools can reopen safely during this pandemic when we use a host of safety measures -- including six feet of social distancing, said Walker Kelly.”

NCAE says it wants educators to get back into classrooms for in-person instruction when schools can reopen safely with access to vaccines for all school employees, proper mitigation measures with hand washing, universal masking, and six feet of social distancing, and inclusion of educators, staff, and community members in decisions on best ways to implement safety standards.

