Low vaccine doses slow rollout in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Like many places, counties here in eastern Carolina are frustrated with vaccine shortages saying they could be administering more if the supply could keep up.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson says, “Right now our base allotment is 700, but the hospital’s base allotment has dropped from about 975 to 400.”

Leaders at the Craven County Health Department and CarolinaEast Medical Center say the weakened supply is going out just as fast as it comes in.

With less supply coming in some areas like Carteret County now have a waiting list of over 15,000 people who are ready for their inoculation. Craven County leaders say they’ve adopted another method to keep from having such an extensive backlog.

Harrelson says, “We do not do a waiting list, we’re a little different in that aspect because there are so many, you know it would make sense if there were just a few hundred people but when you get to thousands.”

The county only creates appointments for the specific number of doses they have available and they are made each week.

CarolinaEast has its own system as well for creating appointments but doctors say right now it’s just a slow going process.

Dr. Ron May says, “At this rate, it’s going to take many, many months to get everyone vaccinated in the county.”

While they continue working through their list officials say they are also preparing for more people to become eligible.

Harrelson says that people in group one and two in the distribution plan will still have priority even after the state opens it to parts of group three.

