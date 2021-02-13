Thousands to join Saturday’s virtual Historic 15th Annual Moral March on Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Historic 15th Annual Moral March on Raleigh Saturday will happen via virtual livestream to allow people nationwide to participate.

The march themed “Hope in Action” is sponsored by the Moral March on Raleigh and the Historic Thousands on Jone’s St (HKonJ) People’s Assembly Coalition.

The virtual event occurs on February 13 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon with a message of “Forward Together Not One Step Back.”

The “Historic Thousands on Jone’s St (HKonJ) People’s Assembly Coalition” comprises more than 125 North Carolina NAACP branches, youth councils, and college chapters from across the state, and members of over 200 other social justice organizations.

On Saturday, event organizers say The historic HKonJ, The NC NAACP, along with its coalition partners and supporters, will continue carrying the torch of the march’s fifteen-year-old legacy in the community with its virtual livestream.

The groups invite people to join them as they “Forge on to accomplish the theme, Hope In Action: Living A New World Into Existence.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.