Goldsboro police investigate deadly robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly robbery.

According to Police, they responded to a report at an apartment on 402 S. William Street in Goldsboro regarding a shooting on Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the apartment they found 73-year-old, Linda Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound and another person, Khalil Herring was found near the intersection of William Street and Elm Street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Ellis and Herring were transported to Wayne UNC Health Care. Ellis is in stable condition but Herring died from his injuries.

Through investigation, police say, two masked suspects forced their way into the apartment and demanded money from Ellis and shot her.

Investigators believe a 12-year- old juvenile that lived in the apartment shot at the masked suspects with a gun in self-defense.

According to police, evidence suggests Khalil Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery.

The Goldsboro Police Department does not plan on charging the 12-year-old juvenile that fired at the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.