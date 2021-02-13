Advertisement

Federal Extended Benefits unemployment program set to end this month

(Giorgio Trovato)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
N.C. (WECT) - Nearly $10 billion has been paid out in unemployment benefits across North Carolina since March of last year, but now, a federal program is coming to an end.

Based on federal guidelines, the last week for which North Carolina can pay Extended Benefits to claimants is the week ending Feb. 20, 2021. Extended Benefits (EB) is a federal program that extends state unemployment insurance benefits during periods of high unemployment in a state,” according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Generally, state unemployment benefits are for a maximum of 12-16 weeks before they run out, the EB program helped extend that. Even though the program is ending, there are other options for those still without work.

“Claimants who are eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) under the recent federal extension of benefits may return to the PEUC program when the EB program ends. PEUC benefits are available through the week ending March 13, 2021,” according to the state.

So far in North Carolina nearly $220 million in Extended Benefits have been paid out.

