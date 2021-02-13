FAME Allstars Greenville take on CHEERSPORT Nationals 2021 in Atlanta

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every year, thousands of teams and spectators would gather in Atlanta, Georgia to watch the CHEERSPORT National Cheerleading Competition in February. But this year, things are different with event organizers setting up strict protocols at the Georgia World Congress Center to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Although there are concerns the competition could become a super-spreader event, FAME Allstars Greenville spent months practicing safely; the opportunity to compete at this level is too good to pass up for the gym’s five teams, two of which include new athletes competing for the first time.

It’s been a journey for the program, going back to when North Carolina was under tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the summer of 2020.

When the state was in Phase 2 of the mandate, coach Jada Cunningham said they started doing small, individual practices.

“Since September, we’ve been masked up completely,” Cunningham said. “Coaches and athletes and anyone that comes through the building. And our kids have just been going. Since then, they’ve been going hard. Some kids practicing 8 hours a week in our gym, some just in there six hours a week.”

The team worked hard to keep athletes healthy enough to compete. There were temperature checks at the door and for a while, the team worked out online.

“They kept the kids on [Zoom app] and so they were doing Zoom workouts,” parent Jordan Robertson said. “So they were able to see each other and their coaches and keep training even though they weren’t able to compete.”

One of the challenges amid the pandemic was practicing with their masks on.

“So the masks were a big thing,” coach June Sanchez said. “You know, we are an excruciating sport where it’s not just one muscle you’re working out, it’s an entire complete full-body workout.”

However, after months of practicing, Sanchez said the gym decided to perform stunts at CHEERSPORT Nationals 2021 with their masks on, even though it’s not a requirement at the competition. The use of masks will not affect your score, according to CHEERSPORT.

“We did our research, we learned drills and different things that we had to do so that our athletes can continue to grow,” Sanchez said. “We train in the gym the same exact way when we’re back at home. So we’re pretty confident that our athletes have conditioned themselves, even with the masks to be able to put on a great performance.”

Despite fewer spectators and a virtual award ceremony, Robertson is allowed to cheer her 11-year-old daughter, Aldrie, on at the competition.

“These kids have really endured so much,” Robertson said. “I mean kids everywhere have just having to get through this year, but they’ve been able to have this little bit of sense of normalcy being able to go to practice every week. So, there was a lot of excitement and built up for this coming year.”

Spectator viewing will be allocated by team performance only, according to CHEERSPORT. But Sanchez said the opportunity for loved ones to be there is a big deal.

“Allowing our parents to be able to watch their athletes, you know, it’s been a struggle,” Sanchez said on a limited capacity. “And by them [event organizers] doing the things that they’re doing to make sure that everybody stays safe, they’re allowing the parents to watch their kids and so that was very big for us.”

Sanchez said this is a serious competition for them so right after they perform, the athletes will go back in their rooms to prevent the spread and come back home safely.

“This isn’t really a vacation for us, we’re going to compete,” Sanchez said. “That way, we don’t bring anything back to the program and then hurt us down the line for further competitions.”

This year, score sheets will be emailed to teams and the championship jackets and trophies will be mailed to programs following the event.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.