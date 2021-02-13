Craven County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing New Bern woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen on Friday.

Suzanne Elizabeth Weaver, 37, was last seen in the Food Lion parking lot located at 935 U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown color shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Weaver reportedly said she was going to a friend’s house in the area before she went missing and is known to hang out in the Brown Drive area of James City, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Weaver is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

