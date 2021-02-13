Charlie’s Forecast: Cold wet weather holds through the weekend

Saturday & Sunday

Temperatures will be around freezing for a few locations Saturday morning. This could lead to a light freezing rain event along and northwest of I-95. Most of the area will be just above the freezing point as rain moves through before 10am. Another storm will track just south of the area Saturday late afternoon, keeping the wet conditions going. Another 1″ of rain is looking likely for most areas with the raindrops taking a break after midnight. Temps will stay chilly on Saturday with the highs again only reaching the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Valentine’s Day continues to trend wetter with yet another weak system moving through the area. The timing on this batch of rain will be between 10am and 6pm. Just like the previous system’s another inch of rainfall will be possible through the area. This would easily bring the weekend’s rainfall total close to 3″ or greater.

Monday & Tuesday

While we won’t see nearly as much rain on Monday as what we will see over the weekend, left over rain showers from Sunday’s system will keep rain gauges damp. More rain arrives Tuesday as another low pressure system rides the jet stream over Eastern N.C. Highs will warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s as Tuesday’s rain arrives, making the drops a bit more bearable.