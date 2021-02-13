Advertisement

Albemarle Regional Health Services hosting second dose Moderna clinic in Bertie County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold a second dose Moderna clinic in Bertie County on Monday and Tuesday on Feb. 15-16.

The second dose Moderna clinics are for eligible residents who got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, January 22. First dose vaccinations will not be provided at these clinics, ARHS said.

Albemarle Regional Health Services Provides Update on Regional Vaccine Clinics, Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Counts, Cases and Outbreaks. For additional information, see the attached Press Release.

Posted by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Friday, February 12, 2021

The health services have held first and second dose clinics across their hospital region for several weeks.

The drive-thru clinic in Bertie County will be at Bertie County High School at 715 US Hwy 13 North in Windsor from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

