What is impeachment?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve been talking about impeachment for a long time. Since more than a year ago, the first time then-President Donald Trump was impeached.

But we’re still getting some questions from our viewers about the terminology and our usage of the word “impeach”, so tonight we’re really breaking it down.

When it’s said that this is former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, it’s a fact. But if you’re still unsure, a Political Science Professor at ECU was able to break down what exactly an impeachment is.

We’ve gotten quite a few calls and messages to our station like this one:

“Why did your reporter say President Trump is making history by being the first president to be impeached twice? They are having a hearing but he has not been impeached until all evidence heard and the vote is cast and recorded. Kind of like pronouncing a charged citizen guilty before the trial.”

Problem is, that’s not true.

“A whole lot of people don’t know what impeachment is or the true meaning of it. When somebody says that person ought to be impeached, that person is really saying that person ought to be kicked out of office but in reality when you have impeachment that is bringing of charges, a bit like an indictment.”

The definition of the word “impeach” is “to charge with misconduct.”

Political Science Professor Dr. Tom Eamon said that the definition of the word is not what people mean when they say it.

“There’s a difference between impeachment and conviction, one is the bringing of charges and the other is actually throwing someone out of office.”

Former President Trump is the only person to have been impeached twice. Only two other presidents in our history have been impeached: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. So far, no president who has been impeached has been convicted.

Dr. Eamon says if former president Trump is convicted, it will be a major milestone in our country’s history.

He said in this particular case, the big question is whether someone who is out of office can be impeached and convicted.

So that’s where we are now: In the middle of the Senate trial. The Democrats have presented their side, Trump’s defense team will present their side, and then the senators will vote whether to convict or acquit him of the article of “incitement of insurrection.”

So to clarify, former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice, and acquitted once. We’ll know when this trial is over whether we have the first president to ever be convicted in an impeachment trial, or if he isn’t convicted he will still be the first president to ever be impeached twice.

As we have been, we’ll bring you that impeachment trial as it continues—you can catch it on WITN or on our secondary channel—7.2—when we break away to cover our local news.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.