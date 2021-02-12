Advertisement

Washington manager named Food Lion store manager of the year

Reggie Beamon manages the Food Lion at the Washington Square Mall in Washington.
Reggie Beamon manages the Food Lion at the Washington Square Mall in Washington.(Food Lion)
Feb. 12, 2021
SALISBURY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been named grocery store manager of the year by his company.

Reggie Beamon manages the Food Lion at the Washington Square Mall in Washington.

He was selected out of a group of more than 1,000 store managers across ten states as the top store manager.

Beamon began his Food Lion career more than 25 years ago as a bagger and worked his way up to store manager.

In recognition of Beamon’s honor, Food Lion is donating 20,000 meals to Deeper Life Ministries in Washington.

