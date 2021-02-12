Washington man arrested on ecstasy, cocaine, pills, and marijuana charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Investigator with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Joshua Jones of 132 Country Drive in Washington.

Deputies charged the 33-year-old with multiple drug violations.

The charges include possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy and marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting a public officer.

Jones’ arrest stems from investigators searching his house.

Investigators say they found marijuana plants, marijuana packaged for resale, ecstasy (MDMA) pills, cocaine, a Taurus 9 mm pistol, and $1,608 in cash.

Joshua Jones arrested on drug charges (WITN)

Jones was detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

