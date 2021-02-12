Valentine’s Day “Adopt a Turtle” gift-giving that gives back to the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you are still looking for the perfect gift for a loved one for Valentine’s Day, there is a unique gift-giving idea available, and you have plenty of time to get it.

Program leaders at the Bald Head Island Conservancy in Wilmington are hosting a fundraiser where you name a sea turtle after the love of your life or maybe even your best friend.

The Conservancy says the “Adopt-a” fundraiser supports the group’s Sea Turtle Protection Program.

When you donate, you get a plush turtle toy with a heart and ribbon. Organizers say it’s a great gift that also gives back and can be educational.

“Depending on what the summer looks like ahead if you do adopt a turtle, you can come to our excavation. They are not public this year due to COVID, but if you have adopted a turtle, you are invited to an excavation three days after your nest hatches. So, it’s a really great learning experience. Our sea turtle team is so wonderful about showing everyone at that excavation - really teaching them about what is going on during that experience.”

The “Adopt-a” program is year-round. To learn more, you can go to bhic.org/adopt

