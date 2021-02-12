Advertisement

Vaccine event to be held in Pitt County for Latino community members

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 11, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc. (AMEXCAN) will be hosting a vaccination event for Latino community members on February 20th.

The event will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Pitt County Health Department at 201 Government Circle Greenville.

The purpose of the vaccination event is to register and vaccinate 65-year-old and older Latino Pitt County residents.

Individuals who want to be vaccinated must register before the event by calling 252-329-0593.

