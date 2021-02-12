Teenager reported missing in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager from Bertie County.

Tavionna Smallwood was last seen walking down Hexlena Road/Kelly Park Lane between Ahoskie and Powellsville on Wednesday.

The girl is 15 years old, is between 5′5″ and 5′7″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and was wearing gray sweat pants and a tie-dye shirt.

Anyone with information on Smallwood should immediately call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.