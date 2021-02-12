Team Rubicon helping to clean up after the latest storm: COVID

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped us all, but it hasn’t stopped Team Rubicon.

The disaster relief organization typically lends a hand with recovery after natural disasters from hurricanes to wildfires. Now, they’re helping with the latest storm: The coronavirus pandemic.

“Helping people is just something that I’ve always had to do,” said volunteer Ancil Jones. “And this is just another way of doing that.”

The team has been helping with storm responses from coast to coast, from clean-ups after Hurricane Florence to build-ups after wildfires in California.

“I feel that we help people feel more comfortable being here, and with the situation,” said Jones. “That’s everything. People have got to get their comfort zone back.”

The team doesn’t actually distribute the vaccine but helps patients along with the long process. It’s more important now than it ever will be, according to the team, as the most vulnerable who are eligible for the vaccine have been living in fear for the past year over contracting the virus.

“This is something that I can do to be a part of a bigger team,” said Volunteer Joshua Johnson. “I can only do so much when I’m by myself. But, when I’m in a team like Team Rubicon, you can do so much more. Your impact is so much greater.”

A much greater impact for a greater problem much bigger than any one person or place.

It’s just what they do. The group is largely retired military looking for something to fill a void that grew after a career of looking to lend a hand. They only know to step up when the mission calls them to.

“The camaraderie that I found there was just amazing,” said Jones. “I think every vet needs it.”

