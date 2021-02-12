Teachers work to keep students from losing reading gains during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected so many aspects of our daily lives, and that certainly includes school. Research by the nonprofit group NWEA shows students are losing as much as 30% of their reading gains because of the pandemic and not being in the classroom for face-to-face instruction full time.

That’s why educators in the Craven County School System are working hard to come up with creative ways to keep that from happening. At Tucker Creek Middle School in Havelock, that task is being led by Media Coordinator Cheri Brody. Brody has found a way to keep giving kids the ability to pick out a book and take a break from reading on their tablets.

“Ever since the pandemic started we’ve been worried about our kids and their reading, and even though they have their ipad and they have lots of apps where they can access books on the ipad, a lot of students just like a lot of adults like to have paper copies of books,” explained Brody.

The Middle School is also creating time for the students to just pick up a book, magazine, or read an article of their choice every single day. “We’re implementing a school wide reading time where all the grade levels will spend at least twenty minutes a day reading, choice reading,” said Brody.

At the elementary school level, First Grade Teacher Sara Doutt has also found a safe way to help build on her student’s literacy skills.

“We have some resources that have been provided for us, that are decodeable readers which are just words that kids are able to decode from the phonics skills that they are learning,” said Doutt.

Both educators say Parents can also play a crucial role in helping keep their kids on track. For older students they suggest leading by example and pick up a book of your own. They also encourage parents to help their kids find books that they might be interested in, Brody says finding books that resemble what your child may be interested in or a book that covers something they might be going through can help spark their desire to read.

“Sometimes books can be an escape for them, you know it can take them places where they’re not allowed to go right now,” explained Brody.

If your child is younger, Teachers like Doutt say story-time at night is important as well as picking out things in your everyday life that can encourage kids to build their skills. “Let them read even the little things, if you’re in the grocery store have them read signs, when you’re in the car have them read the things you’re passing, it doesn’t always have to be in book form,” said Doutt.

