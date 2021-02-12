Advertisement

Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

They were set to go on sale $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out an upcoming sale.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Samone Smith
Sheriff’s office confirms body found in suitcase near Neuse River is missing, pregnant Wake County woman
(L-R) Bowles, Mitchell, Taft
Deputies find drugs, $20,000 in cash, & guns after Pitt Co. raid
Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
An in-person class in Lenoir County
North Carolina House passes ‘back to classroom’ bill
Michael Stevenson
Craven County man faces drug charges following citizen complaints

Latest News

The report concluded that vitamin C and zinc did nothing to help people with COVID, even when...
Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says
State lawmakers working to financially assist bars and restaurants with liquor licenses
State lawmakers working to financially assist bars and restaurants with liquor licenses
Tavionna Smallwood
Missing Bertie County teenager found safe
Pitt County district court remains closed through Tuesday
Pitt County district court remains closed through Tuesday
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: State deaths continue to climb due to pandemic