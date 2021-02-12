Small fire contained on ECU’s campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A small fire was contained to a mechanical closet on ECU’s campus early Friday morning.

Capt. Chris Sutton with ECU police say it happened in the Graham Building at around 2 a.m. in a mechanical closet on the second floor. This is the university’s building primarily for geology.

Sutton says nobody was hurt and the fire was contained to the closet. He says he is not sure what caused the fire and it might take Greenville Fire-Rescue a few days to determine that.

Officials are not sure if the building will be open or closed on Friday.

