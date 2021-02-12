Advertisement

Saving Graces: Flash

This week's featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Flash.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Flash.

Volunteers say Flash was found abandoned in a barn. They say he is extremely affectionate and does well with other children, cats and dogs.

Flash has two other siblings who are also looking for homes.

The adoption fee is $95 and all pets with Saving Graces come spayed or neutered, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for warms and fleas. They are also micro-chipped.

Saving Graces is currently meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart. For more information, click here.

