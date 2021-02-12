State lawmakers working to financially assist bars and restaurants with liquor licenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State lawmakers are working to financially assist bars and restaurants with liquor licenses.

Right now, House Bill 73 is in discussion.

If passed, it would waive certain ABC permit renewal and registration fees for the period covering May 2021 through April 30th, 2022.

The bill would also allow any ABC permittee who has already paid a fee to request a refund.

The bill still needs passage through the full House and Senate before moving to the governor’s desk.

