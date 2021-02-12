Pitt County district court remains closed through Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More changes for the Pitt County courts system due to COVID-19 that keeps courts closed until February 16.

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff per public health guidelines, district court remains closed through Tuesday, February 16.

Cases were already being held administratively through this week.

Friday’s announcement extends the closing through Tuesday, with court leaders reexamining conditions to determine if they’ll reopen or extend the closure.

On Monday, February 15, Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy said he would decide and announce the district court schedule for the remainder of the week (February 17-19).

First appearances will continue to be held at the Pitt County Detention Center and will be held by the clerk of superior court or her designee through February 16.

Felony first appearances for those individuals who post bond from Friday through February 16 will be conducted in DC01 at 11:00 a.m. February 23-25. Judge Braddy said magistrates are asked to alternate the assignment of dates for defendants making bond to report to avoid an influx of first appearances on a particular day.

Requests for ex partes will be heard at 2:00 p.m. Victims need to go to the civil clerk’s office, and the civil clerk will contact the judge who is assigned to hear them at that time.

According to the media release, matters outside of those mentioned (i.e., secured and/or non-secured custody) will need to be addressed by contacting the District Court Judge’s Office at 252-695-7270 or Trial Court Coordinator at 252-695-7271.

Also, superior court, small claims court, and hearings before the clerk will remain scheduled.

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

