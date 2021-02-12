Phillip’s Forecast: Cold with light rain, mist, and drizzle

Friday

Light rain and drizzle will continue through the day Friday with colder air building in as well. Afternoon highs will only reach near 40 inland with mid 40s on the coast. With north winds at 10-20 mph, wind chills will be in the 30s through the day.

Saturday & Sunday

Another storm will track just south of the area Saturday, keeping the wet conditions going. Light morning raindrops will become heavier and more widespread Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Another 1″ (give or take) of rain is looking likely for most areas with the raindrops taking a break after midnight. Temps will stay chilly on Saturday with the highs again only reaching the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Valentine’s Day continues to trend wetter with yet another weak system moving through the area. The timing on this batch of rain will be between 10am and 6pm. Just like the previous system’s another inch of rainfall will be possible through the area. This would easily bring the weekend’s rainfall total close to 3″ or greater.

Monday & Tuesday

We may finally get a dry day on Monday before another rain chance moves in late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Monday will reach close to 50° with some morning sunshine giving way to late day clouds.