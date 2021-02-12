Advertisement

Nash County Sheriff invites you to let them treat your wanted ex-Valentine

Nash County Sheriff's Office
Nash County Sheriff's Office(NCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it’s offering you the chance to treat your ex-Valentine if they happen to have outstanding warrants.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says if you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants, give the sheriff’s office a call with their location and they’ll take care of the rest.

Nash County Sheriff's Office wants to treat your ex-Valentine.
Nash County Sheriff's Office wants to treat your ex-Valentine.(NCSO)

The post goes on to say, “This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

People have been commenting on the post, thanking the sheriff’s office for a good laugh.

The Nash County Sheriff’s number by the way is 252-459-4121.

