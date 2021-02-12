Advertisement

Mother arrested in 2017 murder of 2-year-old son

Keith Stephens
Keith Stephens(Keith Stephens, Sr.)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators have charged a woman with second-degree murder in the killing of her 2-year-old son more than three years ago.

Quanisha Jesha Fennell, 35, is also charged with felony child abuse in the death of Keith Stephens, Jr., according to the Burgaw Police Department. An autopsy revealed the toddler died as the result of blunt force trauma and a lacerated liver.

Quanisha Fennell
Quanisha Fennell(Pender County Sheriff's Office)

Keith Stephens, Sr., the toddler’s father, previously told WECT he believed his son was being mistreated while in the care of the mother.

Fennell made her first court appearance Friday morning where she admitted to getting angry and throwing her son.

She was appointed an attorney and given a $750,000 bond. Her next court date will be March 10.

