Advertisement

Local health officials say precautions are still needed after second vaccine dose

By Amber Lake
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With more and more people getting their COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say it’s important to remember that even when you’re fully vaccinated you still have to take precautions.

Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow says that people get excited about being freed up and immune to the virus because they got the vaccine, but that isn’t true.

Robistow says after you get the vaccine, you won’t get sick but you can get others sick.

You can still spread the virus to other people who haven’t gotten it yet or haven’t gotten both doses yet.

Robistow says the point where we can start going back to normal is still several months down the road after more people have been fully vaccinated, the percent of positive cases goes down and we reach herd immunity.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
Brittany Samone Smith
Sheriff’s office confirms body found in suitcase near Neuse River is missing, pregnant Wake County woman
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
car crash
Cape Carteret woman killed in Duplin County crash
Kinston man killed in dirt bike crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone
Name a sea turtle after your loved one
Name a sea turtle after your loved one
Teachers encourage reading in an effort to prevent students from losing critical reading skills
Teachers work to keep students from losing reading gains during pandemic
The definition of impeachment is broken down.
What is impeachment?
Come out of your shell with Valentine's Day unique gift-giving
Valentine’s Day “Adopt a Turtle” gift-giving that gives back to the community