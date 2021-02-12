Local health officials say precautions are still needed after second vaccine dose

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With more and more people getting their COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say it’s important to remember that even when you’re fully vaccinated you still have to take precautions.

Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow says that people get excited about being freed up and immune to the virus because they got the vaccine, but that isn’t true.

Robistow says after you get the vaccine, you won’t get sick but you can get others sick.

You can still spread the virus to other people who haven’t gotten it yet or haven’t gotten both doses yet.

“It prevents it from hurting you and getting into your body and causing damage because you have built antibodies, but it doesn’t put a bubble around you that protects you from carrying COVID-19.”

Robistow says the point where we can start going back to normal is still several months down the road after more people have been fully vaccinated, the percent of positive cases goes down and we reach herd immunity.

