Jim’s Forecast: Wet, chilly and breezy

Friday

Light rain and drizzle will continue through the day Friday. The storm will move out to sea Friday afternoon with lingering clouds. Colder air will move in on Friday with afternoon highs cresting in the chilly mid 40s. North winds at 7-15 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

Saturday & Sunday

Another storm will track just south of the area Saturday, bringing another round of rain with it. Rain will likely move in mid morning Saturday and exit by late evening. Another 1″ (give or take) of rain is looking likely for most areas with light to moderate showers through the evening. Temps will stay chilly on Saturday with the highs again only reaching the mid 40s.

Latest data has Valentine’s Day now trending wetter with another weak system moving through the area. The timing on this batch of rain will be between 8am and 2pm. Just like the previous system’s another inch of rainfall will be possible through the area. This would easily bring the weekend’s rainfall total close to 3″ or greater.