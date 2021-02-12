Greenville business owners hopeful in opening amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic presented many challenges for small businesses nationwide who struggled to stay open since last year.

In 2020, the City of Greenville saw fewer business openings with some having had to lay off staff or shut down permanently. Typically, the city would see more than ten new businesses every year but the number of new openings decreased due to the pandemic.

However, in the first six weeks of 2021, there were several new businesses that kicked off in Uptown Greenville, including SAIN Kava + Tea Bar and the Bodega Market and Café that plans to open in Spring.

The market on Reade Circle faced several challenges in reopening under new owners, including pushing back the start date to clean and sanitize to meet the COVID-19 requirements.

“Just trying to figure out what we need to get done,” partner Kiara Robins said on being flexible. “Sometimes those dates get pushed back a little bit longer because we just did not know.”

Thanks to her dedicated team, the Bodega Market and Café hopes to open its doors to the public soon with a new boost, adding healthier food options and collaborating with local artists to display their work.

“We have a lot of local businesses, we have a lot of students that walk by here and we just wanted to give a healthier option for our community.”

Despite fewer openings in Greenville last year, SAIN Kava + Tea Bar kicked off the list of new businesses in 2021 as the first one, opening in February.

“It’s been pretty steady, trying to get the new product introduced to Greenville,” Jermaine Harrison said after the first week. “I know kava is a new product that we haven’t, that’s not around here like that. And we just continue to steer and be steered by our faith and just go off of that.”

SoCo Farm and Food opened amid the pandemic in August but persevered during staff cuts and reducing indoor capacity, such as closing their patio and private dining room.

General manager and owner Kimberly Kulers remained optimistic and said the smaller setting helped her develop a deeper relationship with customers and showed her something new about them.

“I have seen new people in the dining room that have actually gotten the vaccine, both doses,” Kulers said. “So people are starting [to get vaccinated], it’s starting to happen, so that’s exciting. People are feeling more comfortable so I don’t think we’re quite [out of the pandemic] yet, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Robins, who is an ECU graduate student opening up a business for the first time and Harrison, who’s keeping the faith in year two of the pandemic, echoed Kulers’ hope to stay afloat.

“Even if we’re in the middle of a pandemic, it’s still possible to open up a business,” Robins said.

“Keep pushing, keep grinding, continue to do your research and you can be the one that may be able to make a breakthrough,” Harrison said.

