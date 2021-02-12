Emerge Gallery’s 20th Anniversary Tiny Art Show underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tiny Art Show at Emerge Gallery will still go on for its twentieth year, but tinier than usual.

Holly Garriott, Executive Director at Emerge Gallery, says they typically have thousands of pieces of art on display, but the pandemic has caused them to adjust the format.

“We asked about 35 artists to donate their work and we’re having an online auction. It is tinier, but it’s special,” said Garriott.

The artists were all chosen based on their connection with Emerge Gallery over the last 20 years, which ranges from ECU professors, professional artists, community artists to former employees.

All proceeds from the art show go to the gallery’s education and outreach fundraiser. Their goal is to raise $5,000 to help artists get back on their feet.

“Our arts organizations have been hurt so badly from the pandemic because we can’t have these fun fundraisers with a lot of people,” said Garriott.

Bidding is open to members right now and will open to the community on Tuesday, February 16. Bidding will last until February 25. You can see all of the auction items here.

Emerge is also hosting the African American Music Series live on Facebook Friday night. Carroll Dashiell, the house band, and guest artists Reginald McNeill and Reginald Bowens will all be performing starting at 7 p.m.

