ECU Board of Trustees requests set of standards for renaming buildings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The East Carolina University Board of Trustees received a recommendation from an ad hoc building name committee regarding the renaming of several campus buildings, but requested further clarification on standards for future renaming decisions during its regular meeting Friday.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson presented the committee’s report, which recommended the removal of four names from campus buildings — Joyner, Jarvis, Fleming and Cotten — and that the name of Robert H. Wright be retained. Under the committee’s recommendations, Jarvis Hall would become Pamlico Hall, Fleming Hall would become Currituck Hall, Cotten Hall would become Albemarle Hall, Joyner (West) Library would become Main Campus Library, and Joyner East would become School of Communication.

The report outlines both the contributions to ECU and the community of Sallie S. Cotten, James L. Fleming, Thomas J. Jarvis and James Y. Joyner, as well as the racist views they espoused in speeches and writings.

Several board members, along with Vern Davenport, chair, agreed that the views of the buildings’ namesakes do not represent what ECU is today, but asked for more guidance, including a set of standards on how to address current and future naming concerns.

“It was my charge that we deal with this comprehensively and conclusively, so that we wouldn’t continue to get paper-cut with issues being raised …” said Davenport. He said he’d like to reach a point where there’s a clear standard, where “we’ve evaluated every naming convention on our campus against that standard, we can make a recommendation of how to deal with that, and we move on.”

The board also asked the committee to ensure that all names on campus have been considered and to evaluate options for the establishment of a physical space for Heritage Hall, which is intended to acknowledge people of historical significance to the university in an authentic and comprehensive context.

The board approved a motion requesting the additional information by March 31 and will consider the issue at its next regular meeting in April.

