DMV has started offering altered road tests for teen drivers

Department of Motor Vehicles
Department of Motor Vehicles(WSAZ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Division of Motor Vehicles has started offering road tests to teen drivers again.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the DMV had largely stopped the tests last March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency had waived the driver’s test requirement for most people seeking their first North Carolina license. But the policy didn’t apply to 16- or 17-year-olds seeking a provisional license.

The DMV has developed a road test course in large parking lots that does not require examiners and students to sit together in a car.

The test consists of a socially distanced examiner who gives instructions that involve turning, parking and basic driving skills.

